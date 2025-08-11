Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,681 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

