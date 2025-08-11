Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $69,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. City State Bank lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $1,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 670,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,217.60. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.