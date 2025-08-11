Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Manitowoc Trading Down 16.3%

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

