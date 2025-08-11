Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5,654.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 24.7% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 705,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.70. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

