Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PubMatic by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.40 million, a P/E ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,680.96. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $51,295.04. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,272.80. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,506. Insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.