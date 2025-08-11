Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QBTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE QBTS opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

