BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 565.0%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 437.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

