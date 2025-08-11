Best Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Bollinger Innovations, American Battery Technology, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development and manufacture of batteries and related materials—ranging from raw‐material suppliers (lithium, cobalt, nickel) to cell and pack manufacturers and firms developing advanced chemistries or battery‐management systems. These companies serve markets such as electric vehicles, grid and renewable‐energy storage, and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Bollinger Innovations stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,092,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,740. Bollinger Innovations has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,603,766.94.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -2.20.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 1,751,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,709. The company has a market cap of $521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tetra Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

