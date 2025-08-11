Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

SoundHound AI, Sharplink Gaming, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Chart Industries, and D-Wave Quantum are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer more growth potential than large-cap firms while carrying less risk than small-caps, making them a moderate-risk, moderate-return option for diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 206,161,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 80,534,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,974,272. Sharplink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 148,860,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,081,922. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,807,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,789,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,742,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,485,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287,608. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Further Reading