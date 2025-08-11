BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHN opened at $9.73 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

