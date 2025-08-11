Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 575 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

