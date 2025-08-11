Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,990 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $16.61 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

