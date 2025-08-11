Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $14,245,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

