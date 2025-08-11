Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

