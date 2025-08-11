Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 259.7% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $157,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 62.9% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 65.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 6.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point raised Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

