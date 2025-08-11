Blair William & Co. IL Buys 16,760 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,696,000 after purchasing an additional 620,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 660,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.