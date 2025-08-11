Blair William & Co. IL Buys 18,500 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of NCR Voyix worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

