Blair William & Co. IL Buys 49,630 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,721,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,924 shares of company stock worth $473,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of BBAI opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

