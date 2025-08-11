Blair William & Co. IL Buys 630 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

