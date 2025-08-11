Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,780 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810,191 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

