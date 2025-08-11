Blair William & Co. IL Buys 9,336 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $52.00 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $312 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.