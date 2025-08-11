Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE INSP opened at $79.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

