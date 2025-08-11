Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.