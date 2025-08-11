Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.56 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

