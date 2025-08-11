Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

