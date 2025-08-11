Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $617.96 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.