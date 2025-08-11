Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 144.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

