Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,731,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $248.62 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $290.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.76 and its 200 day moving average is $219.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

