Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 95,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

