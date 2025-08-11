Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

