Blair William & Co. IL Has $595,000 Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $88.57 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,246 shares of company stock worth $17,383,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

