Blair William & Co. IL Has $619,000 Stock Position in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,776 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilon Health were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

AGL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $361.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Agilon Health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Agilon Health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

