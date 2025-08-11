Blair William & Co. IL Has $683,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.