Blair William & Co. IL Has $684,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 53,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 453.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $202.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.