Blair William & Co. IL Has $744,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SPOT opened at $706.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.84. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $319.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.