Blair William & Co. IL Has $787,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $9,142,577.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,431,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0%

K stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

