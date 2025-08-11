Blair William & Co. IL Has $821,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

