Blair William & Co. IL Invests $662,000 in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.11. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

