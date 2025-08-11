Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. CIBC lowered Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.6%

CWEN opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.