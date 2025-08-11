Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 175 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jabil were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,503,000 after acquiring an additional 95,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,847 shares of company stock valued at $68,233,847. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

JBL opened at $224.52 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

