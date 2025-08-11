Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 551 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total transaction of $7,411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,516.80. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,258,226. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.18.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $259.19 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.44 and a 52-week high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

