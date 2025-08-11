Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 900 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,839 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 823,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 750,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 651,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 620,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6%

PAAS opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.