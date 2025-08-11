Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 854.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.