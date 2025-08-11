Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,458 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Similarweb worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

