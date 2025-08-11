Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,219 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after buying an additional 679,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,139,000 after buying an additional 277,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.13%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

