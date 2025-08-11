Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,506 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8,154.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 961,780 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evergy by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 447,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Evergy by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 279,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

