Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,843 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.