Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,099 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

