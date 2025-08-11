Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,158 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.