Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,764 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

IPG opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

